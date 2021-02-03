Emergency department visits for mental health, overdose and violence before, during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were used to look at changes in emergency department visits for mental health, suicide attempts, drug and opioid overdoses and outcomes of violence before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authors: Kristin M. Holland, Ph.D., M.P.H., of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, is the corresponding author.

(10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.4402)

