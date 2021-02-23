News Release 

Effect of layperson-delivered, empathy-focused program of telephone calls on loneliness, depression, anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: A randomized clinical trial, this study reports that a layperson-delivered, empathy-oriented telephone call program reduced loneliness, depression and anxiety compared with the control group and improved the general mental health of participants within four weeks.

Authors: Maninder K. Kahlon, Ph.D., of the University of Texas at Austin, is the corresponding author.

