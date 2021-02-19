Including racial/ethnic minorities, females, older adults in vaccine trials

What The Study Did:

Using data from completed interventional vaccine trials from 2011 to 2020, researchers examined whether racial/ethnic minority groups, females and older adults were underrepresented in U.S.-based vaccine clinical trials.

Authors:

Steven A. Pergam, M.D., M.P.H., of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, and Julie K. Silver, M.D., of Harvard Medical School in Boston, are the corresponding authors.

The article includes conflicts of interest disclosures.

