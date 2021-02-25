News Release 

Otolaryngologic manifestations in pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome temporally associated with COVID-19

JAMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery

Research News

What The Study Did: This research letter describes the various otolaryngologic manifestations in patients 18 years or younger with pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome temporally associated with SARS-CoV-2.

Authors: Ryan C. T. Cheong, B.Sc.(Hons), M.B.B.S., of the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Trust in London, United Kingdom, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/ 

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.5698)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaotolaryngology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamaoto.2020.5698?guestAccessKey=c6568d70-d400-4a48-b969-17bd8835303b&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=022521

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.