Povidone iodine mouthwash, gargle, nasal spray to reduce nasopharyngeal viral load in patients with COVID-19

JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery

What The Study Did: Researchers in this randomized clinical trial investigated whether nasopharyngeal application of povidone iodine could reduce the viral load of patients with nonsevere COVID-19 symptoms.

Authors: Olivier Mimoz, M.D., Ph.D., University Hospital of Poitiers in Poitiers, France, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.5490)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

