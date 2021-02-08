Proton pump inhibitor use by children, risk of asthma

What The Study Did:

Researchers investigated the association between the use of proton pump inhibitors among children and adolescents in Sweden and the risk of asthma.

Authors:

Yun-Han Wang, M.Sc., B.Pharm., of the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study:

Visit our For The Media website at this link

https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.5710)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.