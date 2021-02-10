News Release 

Role of dermatologists in early HIV/AIDS epidemic

What The Study Did: This article revisits the role of dermatologists in the early HIV/AIDS epidemic for the 40th anniversary of the epidemic.

Authors: Heather Milbar, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

