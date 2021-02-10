Role of dermatologists in early HIV/AIDS epidemic

What The Study Did: This article revisits the role of dermatologists in the early HIV/AIDS epidemic for the 40th anniversary of the epidemic.

Authors: Heather Milbar, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2020.5545)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.