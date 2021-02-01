News Release 

Stimulant-associated deaths in US

JAMA Internal Medicine

Research News

What The Study Did:
Researchers looked at changes in the rate of deaths associated with the use of illicit (such as cocaine) and medical  stimulants in the United States from 2010 to 2017.

Authors:
Joshua C. Black, Ph.D., of Rocky Mountain Poison & Drug Safety in Denver, is the corresponding author.

