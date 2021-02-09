News Release 

SARS-CoV-2 infection among migrant workers in Singapore

What The Study Did: 
Researchers examined how common SARS- CoV-2 infection was among migrant workers in Singapore.

Authors: 
Vernon J. Lee, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., of the Ministry of Health in Singapore, is the corresponding author.

