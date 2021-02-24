News Release 

Subcutaneous semaglutide vs. placebo as adjunct to intensive behavioral therapy on body weight in adults with overweight or obesity

JAMA

What The Study Did:
This randomized clinical trial compares the effects of once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide versussplacebo for weight management as an adjunct to intensive behavioral therapy with initial low-calorie diet in adults with overweight or obesity.

Authors: 
Thomas A. Wadden, Ph.D., of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2021.1831)

The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

