Subcutaneous semaglutide vs. placebo as adjunct to intensive behavioral therapy on body weight in adults with overweight or obesity

What The Study Did:

This randomized clinical trial compares the effects of once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide versussplacebo for weight management as an adjunct to intensive behavioral therapy with initial low-calorie diet in adults with overweight or obesity.

Authors:

Thomas A. Wadden, Ph.D., of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study:

Visit our For The Media website at this link

https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jama.2021.1831)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.