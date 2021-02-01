February special issue of SLAS Discovery focuses on hit discovery methodologies

The February edition of SLAS Discovery is a special issue on hit discovery methodologies edited by Mark Wigglesworth, Ph.D., (Medicines Discovery Catapult, Stockport, EN, UK) and Peter Hodder, Ph.D. (Amgen, Thousand Oaks, CA, USA)

The focus of this Special Issue is to highlight the use of hit discovery methodologies and technologies and their usage in both small molecule and large molecule drug discovery. The February issue exemplifies how technologies, both new and existing, have been applied successfully to find hits.

Additionally, the issue houses a list of the most downloaded articles from SLAS journals, many of which reflect the focus on the implementation, characterization and progression of hit discovery.

The February issue of SLAS Discovery includes nine articles of original research in addition to the cover article.

Articles of Original Research include:

A Homogeneous Cell-Based Membrane Potential Assay to Identify Compounds that Promote Readthrough of Premature Termination Codons in the Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator Ion Channel

High-Throughput Screening and Triage Assays Identify Small Molecules Targeting cMyc in Cancer Cells

Development of a High-Throughput Affinity Mass Spectrometry (AMS) Platform Using Laser Diode Thermal Desorption Ionization Coupled to Mass Spectrometry (LDTD-MS)

Rapid Compound Integrity Assessment for High-Throughput Screening Hit Triaging

High-Throughput Mechanism of Inhibition

AI Driven Iterative Screening for Hit Finding

Toward the Efficient Discovery of Actionable Chemical Matter From DNA-Encoded Libraries

An Automated High-Throughput Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (FISH) Assay Platform for Use in the Identification and Optimization of siRNA-Based Therapeutics

Comparison of Approaches for Determining Bioactivity Hits from High-Dimensional Profiling Data

Other articles include:

European Lead Factory: Collaborative Innovation in Hit Discovery

High-Throughput Mass Spectrometry for Hit Identification: Current Landscape & Future Perspectives

Access to February's SLAS Discovery issue is available at http://journals. sagepub. com/ toc/ jbxb/ 26/ . For more information about SLAS and its journals, visit http://www. slas. org/ journals . Access a "behind the scenes" look at the latest issue with SLAS Discovery Author Insights podcast. Tune in by visiting https:/ / www. buzzsprout. com/ 1099559 .

SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening) is an international professional society of academic, industry and government life sciences researchers and the developers and providers of laboratory automation technology. The SLAS mission is to bring together researchers in academia, industry and government to advance life sciences discovery and technology via education, knowledge exchange and global community building.

SLAS Discovery: Advancing the Science of Drug Discovery, 2019 Impact Factor 2.195. Editor-in-Chief Robert M. Campbell, Ph.D., Twentyeight-Seven Therapeutics, Boston, MA (USA).

SLAS Technology: Translating Life Sciences Innovation, 2019 Impact Factor 2.174. Editor-in-Chief Edward Kai-Hua Chow, Ph.D., National University of Singapore (Singapore).