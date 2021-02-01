SLAS Technology special collection on AI in process automation available now

The February edition of SLAS Technology is a special collection of articles focused on 'Artificial Intelligence in Process Automation' by guest editor Cenk Ündey, Ph.D. (Amgen, Thousand Oaks, CA, USA)

Oak Brook, IL - The February edition of SLAS Technology is a special collection of articles focused on "Artificial Intelligence in Process Automation" by Guest Editor Cenk Ündey, Ph.D. (Amgen, Thousand Oaks, CA, USA).

This SLAS Technology special collection targets the use of artificial intelligence (AI) techniques and technologies as applied specifically to drug discovery, automated gene editing and machine learning. As AI becomes increasingly more prevalent in research, medicine and even everyday life, laboratory automation has gone beyond hardware advancements toward new levels of precision and complexity. Beyond research, AI serves as a powerful tool for clinicians diagnosing and treating patients in a medical setting. The AI advancements presented in this issue highlight the wide spectrum of medical AI breakthroughs.

This month's issue of SLAS Technology also celebrates the top 10 most-cited articles within the journal's history. Over the past decade, the publication's priority has been to provide a platform for researchers to share technological advancements as well as a resource to continually share the impact of technology on life sciences and biomedical research.

The February issue of SLAS Discovery includes nine articles of original research in addition to the cover article.

Articles of Original Research include:

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells on a Chip: A Self-Contained, Accessible, Pipette-less iPSC Culturing and Differentiation Kit

Core Hairpin Structure of SpCas9 sgRNA Functions in a Sequence- and Spatial Conformation-Dependent Manner

Performance Comparison of Massively Parallel Sequencing (MPS) Instruments Using Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Panels for Ancestry

Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision Strategies for Automated Gene Editing with a Nanofountain Probe Electroporation (NFP-E) System

Other articles include:

Artificial Intelligence Effecting a Paradigm Shift in Drug Development

Artificial Intelligence (AI) to the Rescue: Deploying Machine Learning to Bridge the Biorelevance Gap in Antioxidant Assays

SLAS Celebrates the Top 10 Most-Cited SLAS Technology Articles

The Diagnostic Accuracy of Liquid Biopsy in EGFR-Mutated NSCLC: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of 40 Studies

Point-of-Need Diagnostics for Foodborne Pathogen Screening

An Automated Tube Labeler for High-Throughput Purification Laboratories

