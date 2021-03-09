Perspectives of US youth during the initial month of the COVID-19 pandemic

According to two national surveys by researchers at the University of Michigan Medical School, US teens and young adults are engaged in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with most being knowledgeable about the disease, concerned about its impacts on others, and practicing social distancing. On March 6, 2020, 70 percent reported knowledge of the pandemic, with 46 percent noting they got information from news sources. By March 20, 2020, nearly all respondents, 95 percent, reported impact. Worry about the pandemic increased from 25 to 51 percent. For some young people who weren't worried early on about the pandemic, staying at home and engaging in other preventive public health guidelines made them feel safer. Between the two surveys, pandemic preparation seemed to shift. Initially, respondents primarily reported doing nothing (36 percent), but by March 20th, 50 percent reported practicing social distancing. The authors recommend that, as public health planning evolves, it will be important to acknowledge young people's concern for others as a driver of their behavior and to create programs that are informed by their beliefs and perspectives.

