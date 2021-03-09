Study reveals new hope for men with common urinary issues

A new systematic review of evidence recommends the use of behavioral self-management treatments for common urinary issues experienced by upwards of 70 percent of older men. Common symptoms include trouble urinating, increased frequency and incontinence. These symptoms can have a substantial negative impact on sleep, social functioning and quality of life. Several guidelines recommend self-management techniques like health education, advice on fluid intake, and bladder retraining; however, in practice, self-management is often excluded from the menu of treatment options that include medication and surgery.

Researchers at Bond University's Institute for Evidence-Based Healthcare found that self-management interventions reduced the severity of lower urinary tract symptoms. The reduction in symptoms appeared similar in groups receiving medications versus self-management interventions. However, compared with drugs alone, individuals who had both drug and self-management intervention experienced a small but meaningful reduction in symptom severity after six weeks. The authors recommend further research to determine the optimal components and delivery methods for self-management interventions so that these strategies can become standard options for men with lower urinary tract symptoms.

