Use of patient data guides outreach to treat and monitor people with diabetes

Researchers from the HealthPartners Institute and University of Minnesota in Minneapolis conducted an observational analysis of interviews and characteristics of primary care clinics, comparing the strategies, facilitators and barriers to high performance in treating patients with diabetes. The purpose of the study was to learn what strategies and factors seem most important to leaders of primary care clinics to ensure high performance. The percentage of Minnesota diabetes patients who achieved optimal diabetes care measures increased from 12 to 45 percent between 2004 and 2017, while national measures of diabetes care outcomes did not improve significantly around the same time span.

The main difference among the strategies and factors was the degree to which top performing clinics used patient data to guide proactive and outreach methods to intensify treatment and monitor impact. The authors state that while confirmatory studies are needed, clinic leaders should consider the value of this paradigm shift in approach to care.

