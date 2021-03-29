COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find links to new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. All coronavirus-related content published in Annals of Internal Medicine is free to the public. A complete collection is available at https:/ / annals. org/ aim/ pages/ coronavirus-content .

Spatial Inequities in COVID-19 Testing, Positivity, Confirmed Cases and Mortality

Usama Bilal, PhD; Loni P. Tabb, PhD; Sharrelle Barber, ScD; Ana V. Diez Roux, PhD

Original Research

https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-3936

Injustice in Health: Now Is the Time to Change the Story

Gbenga Ogedegbe, MD, MPH; Sharon K. Inouye, MD, MPH

Editorial

https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M21-1279

Toward Understanding COVID-19 Recovery: National Institutes of Health Workshop on Postacute COVID-19

Andrea M. Lerner, MD; Daphne A. Robinson, PhD; Linda Yang, PhD; Carolyn F. Williams, PhD, MPH; Lori M. Newman, MD; Joseph J. Breen, PhD; Robert W. Eisinger, PhD; Johanna S. Schneider, PhD; Adaora A. Adimora, MD, MPH; Emily J. Erbelding, MD, MPH

Special Article: Research and Reporting Methods

https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M21-1043

Update Alert 8: Epidemiology of and Risk Factors for Coronavirus Infection in Health Care Workers

Roger Chou, MD; Tracy Dana, MLS; David I. Buckley, MD, MPH; Shelley Selph, MD, MPH; Rongwei Fu, PhD; Annette M. Totten, PhD

Update

https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ L21-0143

