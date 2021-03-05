Important new papers on COVID-19 and Cardiology

Beijing, 26 February 2021: the journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) has just published the third issue of Volume 5. This issue brings together important research from authors in the USA and China, including several important papers concerned with the various cardiological implications of COVID-19.

Papers in the issue are as follows.

RESEARCH PAPERS

Diyu Cui, Yimeng Liao, Jianlin Du and Yunqing Chen

A Meta-analysis of Major Complications between Traditional Pacemakers and Leadless Pacemakers

(http://ow. ly/ CgYO30rz3eA )

Yue Wu, Guoyue Zhang, Rong Hu and Jianlin Du

Risk of Target Organ Damage in Patients with Masked Hypertension versus Sustained Hypertension: A Meta-analysis

(http://ow. ly/ x63E30rzjEp )

Jing Li, Lijie Sun, Fang Wang, Bing Liu, Hui Li, Guodong Tang, Zhigang Chang, Aihua Liu, Chunyi Fu, You Lv, Jing Gao and Jing Li

Relation between Cardiac Injury and Elevated Levels of Inflammatory Biomarkers in Patients with Severe COVID-19

(http://ow. ly/ C2Ch30rzjJD )

Yao Dong, Jun-E Liu and Ling Song

Risk Factors for Intraoperative Pressure Injury in Aortic Surgery: A Nested Case-Control Study

(http://ow. ly/ wozk30rzkhF )

Hai Zou and Shengqing Li

ECMO/CRRT Combined Support in the Treatment of Critically Ill SARS-CoV-2 Pneumonia Patients

(http://ow. ly/ G6DO30rzkiz )

Zhuzhi Wen, Jingying Hou, Zun Mai, Huifen Huang, Yangxin Chen, Dengfeng Geng and Jingfeng Wang Predictive Value of Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, and Blood

Pressure/Heart Rate Ratio in a Chinese Subpopulation with Vasovagal Syncope

(http://ow. ly/ d3Hm30rzkj9 )

CASE REPORTS

Yu Zhang, Wen-Long Dai, Can-Can Lin, Qiao-Yuan Li and Cheng-Jun Guo

Implantation of an S-ICD in a Patient with a DDD Pacemaker and Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries

(http://ow. ly/ 7Nk530rzkjw )

Wen-Yuan Ding, Jia-Min Li, Fei Zheng, Li-Li Wang, Xin-Yi Wei and Guo-Hua Li

The Challenges of Treating Acute Myocardial Infarction due to Variant Angina: Lesson from an Interesting Case

(http://ow. ly/ vELU30rzkjM )

Yachao Li, Zengming Xue, He Ma, Wei Zhang, Shaoping Nie and Changsheng Ma

Pseudoaneurysm with Median Nerve Injury Caused by Right Radial Artery Puncture: A Case Report

(http://ow. ly/ Oiyq30rzkk6 )

COMMENTARY

C. Richard Conti

Coronavirus 19 (some thoughts about the Disease)

(http://ow. ly/ qQUL30rzkkj )

###