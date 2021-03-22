Modifying an implant: Dental implant biomaterials

Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. In this review article the authors Oliver K. Semisch-Dieter, Andy H. Choi and Martin P. Stewart from the University of Technology Sydney, Ultimo, NSW, Australia discuss the use of biomaterials in dental implants.

Biomaterials have become essential for modern implants. A suitable implant biomaterial integrates into the body to perform a key function, whilst minimizing negative immune response. Focusing on dentistry, the use of dental implants for tooth replacement requires a balance between bodily response, mechanical structure and performance, and aesthetics. The authors address the use of biomaterials in dental implants with significant comparisons drawn between Ti and zirconia.

Attention is drawn to optimizing surface modification processes and the additional use of coatings. Alternatives and novel developments are addressed, providing potential implications of combining biomaterials to form novel composites that combine and synergize the benefits of each material.

Article reference: Oliver K. Semisch-Dieter, Andy H. Choi and Martin P. Stewart, Modifying an Implant: A Mini-review of Dental Implant Biomaterials. BIO Integration, 2021, https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ bioi-2020-0034

BIO Integration is fully open access journal which will allow for the rapid dissemination of multidisciplinary views driving the progress of modern medicine.

As part of its mandate to help bring interesting work and knowledge from around the world to a wider audience, BIOI will actively support authors through open access publishing and through waiving author fees in its first years. Also, publication support for authors whose first language is not English will be offered in areas such as manuscript development, English language editing and artwork assistance.

###

BIOI is now open for submissions; articles can be submitted online at:

https:/ / mc04. manuscriptcentral. com/ bioi

Please visit http://www. bio-integration. org to learn more about the journal.

Editorial Board: https:/ / bio-integration. org/ editorial-board/

Please visit http://www. bio-integration. org to learn more about the journal.

Editorial Board: https:/ / bio-integration. org/ editorial-board/

BIOI is available on the IngentaConnect platform (https:/ / www. ingentaconnect. com/ content/ cscript/ bioi ) and at the BIO Integration website (http://www. bio-integration. org ).

Submissions may be made using ScholarOne (https:/ / mc04. manuscriptcentral. com/ bioi ).

There are no author submission or article processing fees.

Follow BIOI on Twitter @JournalBio; Facebook (https:/ / www. facebook. com/ BIO-Integration-Journal-108140854107716/ ) and LinkedIn (https:/ / www. linkedin. com/ company/ bio-integration-journal/ ).

ISSN 2712-0074

eISSN 2712-0082

Keywords: Antimicrobial peptides, deep infections, drug delivery, nanoparticles.