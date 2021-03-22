Aging-US: Adiposity & Muscle Function: a community-based cross-sectional study

Dr. Wei-Shiung Yang from The National Taiwan University Hospital said, "The impact of muscle mass or muscle strength on functional disability has attracted high levels of attention in the medical community"

Aging-US published "Impact of adiposity on muscle function and clinical events among elders with dynapenia, presarcopenia and sarcopenia: a community-based cross-sectional study" which reported that low muscle function determined unfavorable clinical outcome than low muscle mass; nevertheless, comparison of detrimental parameters among dynapenia, presarcopenia and sarcopenia was sparse.

The authors hypothesized that adiposity is implicated in low muscle function related adverse events.

Associations of different obesity parameters, metabolic syndrome and fall among the groups were analyzed.

Among 765 participants, the dynapenia group had higher metabolic profiles, body fat percentage, waist circumference, and fat to muscle ratio than the other groups, whereas the presarcopenia subjects had the lowest obesity parameters.

The fallers tended to have poorer muscle function than non-fallers.

Muscle mass and muscle strength have been discussed together since presarcopenia and sarcopenia were defined in 2010 by the European Working Group on Sarcopenia in Older People.

Beyond the concepts of presarcopenia and sarcopenia, Clark and colleagues had innovatively described the concept of low muscle strength without low muscle mass as dynapenia.

In line with this definition, a meta-analysis from 42 longitudinal studies explored the idea that low muscle strength tended to play a more critical role in functional decline and poor health outcomes than low muscle mass among older adults.

In contrast, the other study found that both low muscle mass and low muscle strength played a synergistic effect in increasing the risk of losing physical independence.

They tried to further examine whether muscle function is a major determinant factor more than muscle mass on fall risk.

The Yang Research team concluded in their Aging-US Research Output, "Community-dwelling older people with dynapenia were more obese and had a higher risk of fall and metabolic syndrome than sarcopenia individuals. In contrast, presarcopenia older adults were less obese and had a lower risk of metabolic syndrome. Muscle function was more important than muscle mass on fall risk. Increased adiposity with or without reduced muscle mass was related to muscle function decline."

###

DOI - https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 18632/ aging. 202581

Full Text - https:/ / www. aging-us. com/ article/ 202581/ text

Correspondence to: Wei-Shiung Yang email: wsyang@ntu.edu.tw

Keywords: dynapenia, obesity, fall, metabolic syndrome, fat to muscle ratio

