Oncotarget: A novel isoform of Homeodomain-interacting protein kinase-2

Oncotarget published "A novel isoform of Homeodomain-interacting protein kinase-2 promotes YAP/TEAD transcriptional activity in NSCLC cells" which reported that In this study, the authors show that a new HIPK2 isoform increases TEAD reporter activity in NSCLC cells.

They detected and cloned a novel HIPK2 isoform 3 and found that its forced overexpression promotes TEAD reporter activity in NSCLC cells.

Expressing HIPK2 isoform 3_K228A kinase-dead plasmid failed to increase TEAD reporter activity in NSCLC cells.

Next, they showed that two siRNAs targeting HIPK2 decreased HIPK2 isoform 3 and YAP protein levels in NSCLC cells.

In summary, this Oncotarget study indicates that HIPK2 isoform 3, the main HIPK2 isoform expressed in NSCLC, promotes YAP/TEAD transcriptional activity in NSCLC cells.

Dr. Liang You from The University of California said, "Homeodomain-interacting protein kinase-2 (HIPK2) can either promote or inhibit transcription depending on cellular context."

HIPK2 is positively associated with cell growth in androgen-receptor-positive prostate cancer cells.

In addition, HIPK2 is transcriptionally regulated by nuclear factor erythroid 2 and HIPK2 knockdown increases the sensitivity to cisplatin in non-small cell lung cancer cells.

These studies suggest that the closest human homolog of Hipk, HIPK2, may have the same role in mammalian cells.

For instance, HIPK2 promotes abundance and activity of YAP in a kinase-dependent fashion in 293T cells.

In this study, the authors focused on analysis of the main HIPK2 isoform expressed in non-small-cell lung cancer, which consists of adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma.

The You Research Team concluded in their Oncotarget Research Paper, "this study suggests that HIPK2 isoform 3 promotes YAP/TEAD transcriptional activity and it may play an oncogenic role in NSCLC. Our results also suggest that HIPK2 isoform 3 may be a potential therapeutic target for NSCLC."

DOI - https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 18632/ oncotarget. 27871

Full text - https:/ / www. oncotarget. com/ article/ 27871/ text/

Correspondence to - Liang You - Liang.You@ucsf.edu

Keywords - Homeodomain Interacting Protein Kinase 2 (HIPK2), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), yes-associated protein (YAP), HIPK2 isoform, 4,5,6,7-tetrabromo-2-(1H-imidazol-2-yl)isoindoline-1,3-dione (TBID)

About Oncotarget

Oncotarget is a weekly, peer-reviewed, open access biomedical journal covering research on all aspects of oncology.

To learn more about Oncotarget, please visit https:/ / www. oncotarget. com or connect with:

Oncotarget is published by Impact Journals, LLC please visit http://www. ImpactJournals. com or connect with @ImpactJrnls

