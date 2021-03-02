Association between COVID-19 lockdown measures, ED visits for violence-related injuries in Wales

What The Study Did: This study investigates emergency department visits for violence-related injuries occurring at home and outside the home in Cardiff, Wales, before and after COVID-19 lockdown measures were instituted in March 2020.

Authors: Jonathan P. Shepherd, Ph.D., Crime and Security Research Institute at Cardiff University in Wales, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.25511)

