Association of age with likelihood of developing symptoms, critical disease among close contacts exposed to patients with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection

What The Study Did: In a study of Italian close contacts of patients with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, most infected contacts (1,948 of 2,824 individuals or 69%) didn't develop respiratory symptoms or fever 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 degrees Fahrenheit) or higher; 26.1% of infected individuals younger than 60 developed respiratory symptoms or fever 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 degrees Fahrenheit); and 6.6% of infected participants age 60 or older developed critical disease.

Authors: Piero Poletti, Ph.D., of Fondazione Bruno Kessler in Trento, Italy, and Marcello Tirani, M.D., Directorate General for Health, Lombardy Region, in Milan, Italy, are the corresponding authors.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.1085)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2021. 1085?utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_term= 031021

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.