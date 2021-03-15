Association of preterm birth rate with COVID-19 statewide stay-at-home orders in Tennessee

What The Study Did:

Researchers used Tennessee birth records from 2015 to 2020 to examine the odds of preterm birth in the state during the 2020 COVID-19 stay-at-home order compared with the same periods in 2015 to 2019.

Authors:

Elizabeth M. Harvey, Ph.D., M.P.H., of the Tennessee Department of Health in Nashville, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.6512)

