Assessment of use, fit of face masks among people in public during COVID-19 pandemic in China

What The Study Did: In this study of face mask fit among people in China, although most people used face masks in public places, compromised protection due to suboptimal airtightness was common. The simple approach of sealing the upper edge of the face mask with an adhesive tape strip was associated with substantially improved its airtightness.

Authors: Lin Duo, Ph.D., of Fuwai Yunnan Cardiovascular Hospital in Kunming, China, and Chengye Sun, Ph.D., of the National Institute of Occupational Health and Poison Control, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing, are the corresponding authors.

doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.2574

The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures.

