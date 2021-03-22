Budget impact of gene therapy for sickle cell disease

What The Study Did: This economic evaluation estimates the budget impact and affordability of a gene therapy for severe sickle cell disease from the perspective of U.S. Medicaid programs with the highest prevalence of sickle cell disease.

Authors: Patrick DeMartino, M.D., of Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.7140)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.