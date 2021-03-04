COVID-19 in 2021

What The Article Says: Current best evidence about COVID-19 vaccines, immunity and whether SARS-CoV-2 will become an endemic or seasonal virus is summarized in this Viewpoint.

Authors: Carlos del Rio, M.D., of the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2021.3760)

The article includes conflict of interest disclosures.

