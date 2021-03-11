Clear vs covered masks during surgical clinic visits

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial evaluated the effect on patient perceptions of communication, trust and empathy of surgeons who wore clear masks that showed their faces versus standard masks that obscured them during outpatient clinic visits.

Authors: Muneera R. Kapadia, M.D., M.M.E., of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2021.0836)

