Effect of alcohol abstinence incentives with American Indian, Alaska Native adults

What The Study Did: Researchers in this randomized clinical trial examined the effectiveness of incentives offered for laboratory-confirmed abstinence from alcohol among American Indian and Alaska Native adults diagnosed with alcohol dependence.

Authors: Michael G. McDonell, Ph.D., of Washington State University in Spokane, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.4768)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding and support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.