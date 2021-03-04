Effect of Ivermectin on time to resolution of symptoms among adults with mild COVID-19

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trials reports that among adults with mild COVID-19, a five-day course of ivermectin, compared with placebo, didn't significantly improve the time to resolution of symptoms. The findings don't support the use of ivermectin for treatment of mild COVID-19, although larger trials may be needed to understand the effects of ivermectin on other clinically relevant outcomes.

Authors: Eduardo López-Medina, M.D., M.Sc., of the Centro de Estudios en Infectología Pediátrica in Cali, Colombia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2021.3071)

