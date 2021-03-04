News Release 

Frequency of vitreoretinal surgical procedures in US during COVID-19 pandemic

JAMA Ophthalmology

Research News

What The Study Did: This study of more than 526,000 procedures across 17 institutions reports a significant decrease in the use of lasers and cryotherapy, retinal detachment repairs and other vitrectomies, beginning mid-March last year and lasting at least until May.

Authors: Mark P. Breazzano, M.D., of the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2021.0036)

