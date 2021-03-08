Hospital admissions associated with noncommunicable diseases during COVID-19 outbreak in Brazil

What The Study Did:

Researchers assessed the number of hospital admissions for noncommunicable diseases (abnormal tissue growths, metabolic diseases, cardiovascular diseases and musculoskeletal diseases) in São Paulo, Brazil, between January and June last year compared with the corresponding periods in the previous three years.

Authors:

Fernando Adami, Ph.D., of the Laboratório de Epidemiologia e Análise de Dados, Centro Universitário Saúde ABC in São Paulo, Brazil, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study:

Visit our For The Media website at this link

https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.0799)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article

This link will be live at the embargo time

http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2021. 0799?utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_term= 030821

About JAMA Network Open:

JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.