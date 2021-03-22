Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, neurodevelopmental outcomes among offspring

What The Study Did: Researchers investigated associations of maternal hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and the risk of autism spectrum disorders, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and intellectual disability in children as well as overall cognitive performance.

Authors: Judith S. Brand, Ph.D., of Örebro University in Örebro, Sweden, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.6856)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

