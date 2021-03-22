News Release 

Incidental findings in brain MRIs of children

What The Study Did: Rates and significance of incidental findings in brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in children were investigated in this study.

Authors: Leo Sugrue, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

