Microaggressions against surgeons, anesthesiologists

What The Study Did: This survey study investigated the frequency and nature of sexist and racial/ethnic microaggressions against female and racial/ethnic-minority surgeons and anesthesiologists and the association with physician burnout.
Authors: Neha T. Sudol, M.D., of the Southern California Permanente Medical Group in Irvine, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2021.0265)
Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
