Neurologic involvement in children, adolescents hospitalized in US for COVID-19 or multisystem inflammatory syndrome

In this study, many children and adolescents hospitalized for COVID-19 or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children had neurologic involvement, mostly transient symptoms. A range of life-threatening and fatal neurologic conditions associated with COVID-19 infrequently occurred. Effects on long-term neurodevelopmental outcomes are unknown.

Adrienne G. Randolph, M.D., of Boston Children's Hospital, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2021.0504)

