Outcomes, risk factors associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection in North American registry of patients with MS

What The Study Did: This analysis examined how patients with multiple sclerosis who have COVID-19 fare and what patient and disease characteristics are associated with worse outcomes.

Authors:  Amber Salter, Ph.D., of  Washington University in St Louis, is the corresponding author.

