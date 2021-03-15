Psychotropic drug prescribing among nursing home residents in Canada during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did:

This population-based study of all nursing home residents in Ontario, Canada, found increased prescribing of psychotropic drugs at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that persisted through September 2020. Although absolute increases in prescribing were small, they were disproportionate to expected secular prescribing trends from April 2018 to February 2020, and they were distinct from observed prescribing changes for other drugs during the pandemic.

Nathan M. Stall, M.D., of Sinai Health and the University Health Network in Toronto, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.0224)

