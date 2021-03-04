Prevalence of inflammatory heart disease among pro athletes with prior COVID-19 infection who received systematic return-to-play cardiac screening

What The Study Did: In this study of return-to-play cardiac testing performed on 789 professional athletes with COVID-19 infection, imaging evidence of inflammatory heart disease that resulted in restriction from play was identified in five athletes (0.6%). No adverse cardiac events occurred in the athletes who underwent cardiac screening and resumed professional sports participation.

Authors: David J. Engel, M.D., of Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2021.0565)

