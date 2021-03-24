Risk of suicide attempt after diagnosis of dementia

What The Study Did:

Researchers evaluated the association between a recent diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment or dementia and the risk of attempting suicide among older adults.

Authors:

Amy L Byers, Ph.D., M.P.H., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

