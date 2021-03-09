Social distancing policies, changes in traffic volume, accidents, injuries

What The Study Did: Researchers compared traffic volume and motor vehicle crash injuries before, during and after COVID-19-related state-of-emergency and stay-at-home orders in Ohio from January to July last year with the same period in 2019.

Authors: Motao Zhu, Ph.D., of the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.25770)

