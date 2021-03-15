News Release 

Screening mammography recommendations by breast cancer centers

JAMA Internal Medicine

What The Study Did:
Researchers examined the screening mammography recommendations regarding starting age and interval for nearly 500 breast cancer centers in the United States.

Authors:
Jennifer L. Marti, M.D., of Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, is the corresponding author.

