SARS-CoV-2 on ocular surfaces in patients with COVID-19 from Italy

What The Study Did: Using reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction testing, this study found that SARS-CoV-2 was present on the ocular surface in 52 of 91 patients with COVID-19 (57.1%). The virus may also be detected on ocular surfaces in patients with COVID-19 when the nasopharyngeal swab is negative.
Authors: Claudio Azzolini, M.D., of the University of Insubria in Varese, Italy, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.5464)
The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures.
