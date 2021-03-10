Stigma toward those with hair loss

What The Study Did: Researchers in this survey study assessed the level of stigma toward people with varying degrees of hair loss.

Authors: Arash Mostaghimi, M.D., M.P.A., M.P.H., of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2020.5732)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.