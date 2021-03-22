Unmet need for equipment to help with bathing, toileting among older adults

What The Study Did: This study estimates how many older adults in the United States who need equipment to help with bathing and toileting don't have it and the factors associated with not having such equipment.

Authors: Kenneth Lam, M.D., University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.0204)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.