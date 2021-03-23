USPSTF statement on screening for hearing loss in older adults

Bottom Line:

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) concludes that current evidence is insufficient to make a recommendation about screening for hearing loss in asymptomatic adults 50 and older. Nearly 16% of U.S. adults 18 and over report difficulty hearing. Hearing loss has been associated with an increased risk of falls, hospitalizations, social isolation and cognitive decline. The USPSTF routinely makes recommendations about the effectiveness of preventive care services and this recommendation is similar to its 2012 statement.

To access the embargoed study:

Visit our For The Media website at this link

https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jama.2021.2566)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Note : More information about the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, its process, and its recommendations can be found on the newsroom page of its website.

###

To contact the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, email the Media Coordinator at Newsroom@USPSTF.net "> Newsroom@USPSTF.net or call 301-951-9203. The full report and related articles are linked to this news release.