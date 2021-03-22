Weight changes during pandemic-related shelter-in-place

What The Study Did:
Researchers investigated whether shelter-in-place orders in the United States during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic were associated with changes in body weight among adults.
Authors:
Gregory M. Marcus, M.D., M.A.S., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.
