Research group identifies potential therapeutic target for lupus Inhibiting IRE1α, a molecule activated by the endoplasmic reticulum in neutrophils, counters disease progression in lupus mice. Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan Research News Share

"Although neutrophils are the most common white blood cells in circulation, they're hard to work with in the laboratory because they don't live long and there isn't a good cell line system to replicate their functions," he says.

This meant the research team had to purify neutrophils from human blood on a daily basis for their experiments but, luckily, the work paid off.

While the team now understands more about neutrophil biology in lupus, they say there's still more digging to do and the next steps will include an analysis of a larger group of patients with lupus, and likely other related diseases such as antiphospholipid syndrome.

"This was a great partnership of basic cell biologists and translational scientists. This project wouldn't have been possible if either one of our groups had tried to go at it alone," says Knight. "We're lucky to be at a place like U-M where these partnerships are not only possible but actively encouraged."

Like Podcasts? Add the Michigan Medicine News Break on iTunes, Google Podcast or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Additional study authors include Paul A. Steffes, M.D., Andrew T. Fernandes, Shanea K. Estes, M.L.I., Craig J. Dobry, Ph.D., Deepika Pandian, Johann E. Gudjonsson, M.D., Ph.D., and J. Michelle Kahlenberg, M.D., Ph.D.

The work was supported by the Burroughs Wellcome Fund, the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences of the National Institutes of Health, the Taubman Medical Research Institute Innovation Program, the Lupus Research Alliance and the Postdoctoral Translational Scholars Program Fellowship Award. Grant numbers include NIH R21AI135403, NIH R01HL134846, 2UL1TR000433, NIH-P30AR075043, NIH R01AR071384 and NIH R01AI130025.

Paper cited: "Endoplasmic reticulum stress sensor IRE1α propels neutrophil hyperactivity in lupus," JCI. DOI: 10.1172/JCI137866.