News Release 

New AI-based versatile software for tracking many cells in 3D microscope videos

Automatic tracking of cells in microscope videos will contribute to basic life science research and drug discovery by easily analyzing critical cellular activities

Nagoya City University

Research News

IMAGE

IMAGE: Cell tracking in 3D space by AI view more 

Credit: © The Kimura lab at Nagoya City University

In modern basic life science research as well as in drug discovery, recording and analyzing the images of cells over time using 3D microscopy has become extremely important. Once the images have been recorded, the same cell in different images at different time points has to be accurately identified ("cell tracking") because the living cells captured in the images are in motion. However, tracking many cells automatically in 3D microscope videos has been considerably difficult.

In the Kimura laboratory at the Nagoya City University, Dr. Chentao Wen and colleagues developed the 1st AI-based software called 3DeeCellTracker that can run on a desktop PC and automatically track cells in 3D microscope videos. Using the software, they were able to measure and analyze the activities of ~100 cells in the brain of a moving microscopic worm, in a naturally beating heart of a young small fish, and ~1000 cancer cells cultured in 3D under laboratory conditions, which were recorded with different types of cutting-edge microscope systems.

This versatile software can now be used across biology, medical research, and drug development to help monitor cell activities.

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.