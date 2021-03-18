News Release 

COVID-19 lockdowns and demographically-relevant Google Trends

IMAGE: Event study estimates of associations of lockdown timing with Google searches for breakup and divorce. Event study estimation results. The model for Europe included 6 countries: Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain,... view more 

Credit: Berger et al, PLOS ONE, 2021 (CC-BY 4.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Google Trends reveal how searches related to family and relationship behaviors, such as weddings, contraception, and abortions, changed during lockdowns in the US and Europe.

