Extroverts and introverts showed differences in mood during early COVID 19 pandemic

More extroverted people suffered mood declines while more introverted people saw mood improvements during the early COVID-19 pandemic, in survey of students at a U.S. university.

Publicly available article: https:/ / journals. plos. org/ plosone/ article?id= 10. 1371/ journal. pone. 0248895

Article Title: "Personality trait predictors of adjustment during the COVID pandemic among college students"

Funding: This work was supported by a grant to Dr. Jim Hudziak from the Conrad Hilton Foundation (https:/ / www. hiltonfoundation. org/ ). The funders had no role in study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript.

Competing Interests: Dr. Rettew receives royalties from Oxford University Press and Psychology Today and is a consultant to Happy Health, Inc. Dr. Hudziak is a consultant to Happy Health Inc.. The other authors report that no competing interests exist. These interests do not alter our adherence to PLOS ONE policies on sharing data and materials. There are no patents, products in development or marketed products associated with this research to declare.